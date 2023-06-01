scorecardresearch
MTV announces 19th season of MTV Roadies Karm ya Kaand

The reality show is co-powered by Wildstone with Yamaha as the Riding Partner and Eeken as Associate Partner

Written by BrandWagon Online
Updated:
The 19th season of the reality show starts on 3 June, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema
The 19th season of the reality show starts on 3 June, and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema

India’s youth entertainment channel, MTV, a part of Viacom18’s Youth, Music, and English Entertainment (YME) cluster has announced the latest season of the youth adventure reality television show MTV Roadies – ‘Karm ya Kaand’.

The show will be hosted by Sonu Sood with gang leaders Prince Narula, Gautam Gulati, and Rhea Chakraborty. MTV Roadies – Karm ya Kaand, co-powered by Wildstone with Yamaha as the Riding Partner and Eeken as Associate Partner, will premiere on 3 June 2023, and thereafter will air every Saturday and Sunday at 7 PM on MTV and JioCinema.

This year’s journey will see contestants grapple with a heady mix of colossal challenges and unexpected twists and turns on the road to triumph, the daring odyssey will span from Kurukshetra to Kaza, including destinations like Patiala, Chail, Kullu, and Sissu en route.

Additionally, the journey promises a new format, beginning with a brand-new element, the Sonu Astra, akin to the twist of fate, completely overturning a decision – thereby determining and even altering the destiny of gang members in the game. Roadies’ currency ‘Roadium’, which was introduced last season will continue to play a pivotal role in enabling contestants to power up and get special advantages. The journey of Karm Ya Kaand will follow a cycle of Roadium Tasks, Immunity Tasks, Buyouts, and Vote outs.

Commenting on the launch of MTV Roadies 19 Karm Ya Kaand, Anshul Ailawadi, business head –Youth, Music, and English Entertainment, Viacom18 said, “MTV Roadies is back and it’s bigger than before. Fans are going to be awed by the level of intensity and competition this season. Roadies Karm Ya Kaand is going to be a manic ride – packed with entertainment.”

First published on: 01-06-2023 at 14:28 IST

