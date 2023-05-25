mSix&Partners wins integrated media mandate for Dr. Reddy’s OTC business

mSix&Partners has added Dr. Reddy’s OTC Business by winning the integrated media mandate. The account will be managed by the agency’s Mumbai office, which will leverage its data and tech-driven approach to drive business growth for the client through targeted media planning and execution. With this win, mSix&Partners continues to expand its portfolio of client.

Speaking on the win, Subhamay Mukhopadhyay, managing partner, mSix&Partners India said, ” As a data and tech-driven agency, we understand the importance of driving business growth through bespoke, dedicated, multi-disciplinary teams that closely partner with our clients. Our data-driven approach is what sets us apart, and we’re excited to bring that to the table for Dr. Reddy’s.”

With a focus on maximizing ROI for the client, mSix&Partners plans to use its experience in media planning, execution, and measurement to craft solutions that resonate with Dr. Reddy’s regional audience. The mandate will focus on crafting detailed micro-marketing solutions with a clear focus on the regionalization story for Reblanz ORS brands. The agency’s approach for Reblanz ORS brands is to create a smart solution based on certain fixed and fluid moments as well as data signals that are available to make it more relevant to the audience.

“We are on a very interesting journey in building an OTC business at Dr. Reddy’s GG India, and at this juncture, having the right partners on board is of paramount importance. After rigorous evaluations, we are happy to award the integrated media mandate to mSix&Partners India and look forward to accelerating our ambitions through this partnership,” said Nigel Saldanha, head of marketing OTC- India, Dr. Reddy’s.

