MS Dhoni-backed Shaka Harry expands to Singapore

Shaka Harry announced its expansion into Singapore, marking its first international market as part of the company’s growth plan. The company will be introducing 15 innovative products at Mustafa Centre Singapore, a four-level retail hub and the shopping mall in Singapore known for its unique 24-hour market-style shopping experience and a variety of products and services.

Singapore has emerged as a global hotspot for the alternative protein industry, attracting startups from around the world to develop and launch animal-free alternatives to traditional meat products. In a recent survey on Singaporean dietary habits, it was revealed that 46% of respondents expressed a willingness to adopt a plant-based diet due to general health concerns, while 39% follow a flexitarian diet. The plant-based trend in Singapore has experienced an average compounded growth rate of over 12% in the past four years, driven primarily by health consciousness, taste preferences, and dietary restrictions related to religious or ethical reasons. Furthermore, the trend has garnered a remarkable 94% positive sentiment among consumers in Singapore.

“Expanding our business to Singapore, a country globally recognized for its commitment to promoting plant-based diets and addressing public health, environmental, and ethical issues, holds significant importance for Shaka Harry. We are confident that our products will appeal to the growing number of individuals embracing flexitarian diets and seeking healthy, delicious, and environmentally friendly food options,” Anand Nagarajan, co-founder, Shaka Harry said.

Also Read Unlocking the future of commerce: exploring O2O and ONDC for transformative business growth

The launch of Shaka Harry in Singapore will be supported by a range of marketing and promotional activities, including in-store demos, engaging social media campaigns, and collaborations with local food bloggers and influencers. The company also plans to establish partnerships with local restaurants and food service providers to offer its products as part of its menus.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook