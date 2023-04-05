MPL launches new campaign with brand ambassador Virat Kohli

MPL, a mobile esports and digital gaming platform has launched a new campaign called “Darr Ko Hatao, Bada Khel Jao”. Starring its brand ambassador, Virat Kohli, the film is aimed at showcasing how the platform has robust security measures in place to safeguard the interest of its players and allow them to play fearlessly.

In the film, we see various versions of the former Indian captain. While they may appear indistinguishable at first glance, only one of them is the real one and the rest are mere replicas. As each of these Virat Kohli avatars enters the MPL Arena, only the genuine one is able to pass the threshold, emphasizing that only legitimate players are allowed to compete here—no impostors or rogue players can gain entry into the MPL arena.

As per the company, the campaign is a continuation of MPL’s player-first approach and illustrates its commitment towards offering a safe and secure gaming experience that they can trust and enjoy.

It is believed that the company has implemented a host of programs in this direction. It had launched a global Bug Bounty program where the company will reward security researchers up to Rs 10 lakh for successfully identifying a valid vulnerability on MPL. Furthermore, MPL also banned over a million user accounts that did not comply with the rules and resorted to unfair means to manipulate gameplay results in their favor.

MPL’s various security initiatives have been recognized by SHIELD, a global risk intelligence company, which attests to the safety of the platform.

Also Read Wavemaker India appoints Deepa Jatkar as chief growth officer

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook