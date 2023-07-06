Motorola announces actress Kriti Sanon as brand ambassador

Motorola has announced bollywood actress Kriti Sanon as its brand ambassador during the launch event of its latest smartphones, the Motorola razr 40 Ultra and razr 40. To commence their collaboration with Kriti Sanon, Motorola has worked on two television commercials (TVCs), focusing on the proposition ‘Flip the Script’ for newly launched ranges.

The campaign showcases Kriti Sanon teaming up with Motorola to show off her flip side while exploring the many possibilities of the latest Motorola razr phones.

Talking about the partnership, Shivam Ranjan, head of marketing, APAC, Motorola, said, “We are targeting exponential growth in the Indian market, and were looking to partner with an ally, who represented our brand in its true spirit. Kriti’s personality, diversity and innovation with her roles, relatability and strong connection with the youth, the challenger mindset made her the ideal choice to represent our brand.”

In the second TVC, Kriti Sanon is seen as a commuter who casts a spell on all the others going through their mundane lives in a metro. The ad symbolises the excitement of the stylish and flexible form of the razr over the standard candy bar phones.

“I am looking forward to being a part of Motorola. I am excited to be a part of Motorola’s journey and creating exciting experiences with the brand,” Kriti Sanon added.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook