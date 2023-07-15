MotoGP Bharat announces multiple city event Road to MotoGP

MotoGP Bharat has announced a multiple city event ‘Road to MotoGP’. As per the company, the event would cover leading cities across the country and reach out to biking enthusiasts, biker groups and among others to celebrate the spirit of motorcycling. Moreover, the event will also scout for talent and create association with young aspiring riders to take up the sport professionally.

The company aims to propagate its philosophy of ‘Roads are for riding’ and ‘Tracks are for racing’ and encourage young and aspirational riders to become aware of this global IP and join the biking fraternity.

Talking about the event, Pushkar Nath Srivastava, chief operating officer, FairStreet Sports, the Indian promoters of MotoGP, said, ”We are happy to organise these city tours and spread the popularity of MotoGP to various cities across India. This tour is a celebration of our country’s vibrant biking culture and a testament to our commitment to promoting motorsports across the country. We look forward to welcoming biking enthusiasts from all walks of life and create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The Hyderabad chapter’ is scheduled for July 16. It will start from Dhruva College of Fashion Technology HiTech city. The Hyderabad event would be followed by 24 cities, including Bangalore, Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Kashmir, and Guwahati.

The grand finale ride is planned at the Buddh International Circuit on September 22-24, 2023.

