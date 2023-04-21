Mother Dairy rolls out ice creams campaign #MotherPromise

Mother Dairy has rolled out a new ice creams campaign #MotherPromise targeting consumers across varied age groups.

As per the company, the campaign is built upon the idea that we swear on our mothers as the strongest way of assuring that we mean what we say. It’s a test of integrity and purity.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, said, “The new campaign is our attempt to live up to our promise and further strengthen the trust in a way that even our consumers can stand by, similar to honouring the highest degree of assurance – a ‘Mother Promise’. Going forward, we will be integrating the campaign thought of ‘Mother Promise’ across various categories of our dairy portfolio.”

The campaign that comprises two TVCs is conceptualized by Ogilvy India.

“Mother Dairy has always been a nurturing brand with a high product ethos and social commitment. We wanted to communicate these timeless values in a contemporary way.”, said, Rohitash Srivastava, head of strategy and planning, Ogilvy India (North).

