scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mother Dairy rolls out ice creams campaign #MotherPromise

According to the company, the campaign is built upon the idea that we swear on our mothers as the strongest way of assuring that we mean what we say

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India
The campaign is conceptualised by Ogilvy India

Mother Dairy has rolled out a new ice creams campaign #MotherPromise targeting consumers across varied age groups.

As per the company, the campaign is built upon the idea that we swear on our mothers as the strongest way of assuring that we mean what we say. It’s a test of integrity and purity.

Also Read

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy, said, “The new campaign is our attempt to live up to our promise and further strengthen the trust in a way that even our consumers can stand by, similar to honouring the highest degree of assurance – a ‘Mother Promise’. Going forward, we will be integrating the campaign thought of ‘Mother Promise’ across various categories of our dairy portfolio.”

Also Read

The campaign that comprises two TVCs is conceptualized by Ogilvy India.

Also Read

“Mother Dairy has always been a nurturing brand with a high product ethos and social commitment. We wanted to communicate these timeless values in a contemporary way.”, said, Rohitash Srivastava, head of strategy and planning, Ogilvy India (North).

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 21-04-2023 at 16:57 IST

Stock Market