Mother Dairy rolls out campaign Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal

Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., has rolled out a new campaign for its horticulture brand – Safal, featuring master chef Ajay Chopra. The campaign ‘Matar Safal toh Recipe Safal’ aims to highlight the role of choosing the right ingredients, showcasing Safal Frozen Peas.

Talking about the new campaign, Manish Bandlish, managing director, Mother Dairy Fruit & Vegetable Pvt. Ltd., said, “At Mother Dairy, we are committed to delivering superior-quality food solutions to our consumers, adding value in their day-to-day experiences. Safal’s Frozen Vegetables are categorised as the best alternative to fresh vegetables with which consumers can relish their favourite recipe round-the-year, that too with the added convenience of hassle-free cooking.

The newly introduced campaign is executed by DDB Mudra.

“We are happy to associate with chef Ajay Chopra for a distinguished product that has been aptly enhancing the culinary experiences for over 30 years. Given the increased viewership of food-related content in this digital age, we decided to come up with a contemporary campaign that seamlessly connects with the consumers of today, thereby strengthening the brand’s connect with them,” Bandlish added.

Also Read Manforce condoms ropes in Kartik Aaryan as brand ambassador

The DVC is live across Brand Safal’s social media handles and spread across print and radio mediums.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook