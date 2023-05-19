Mortein launches campaign ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ with DENTSU CREATIVE India

Mortein and DENTSU CREATIVE India came together to unveil their new initiative ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ to participate in the fight against malaria in Bareilly.

As per the company, the awareness program is launched with the aim to leverage the everyday habit of applying ‘teeka’ and to educate on protection from vector-borne diseases.

Saurabh Jain, regional marketing director, hygiene, Reckitt- south Asia said, “With our latest association with Dentsu on, ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’, we are leveraging an age-old tradition by reformulating the teeka to fight vectors of Malaria and Dengue. Ideas like this, backed by science, will help us eradicate unscientific beliefs which are in practice, ensuring better overall protection.”

Additionally, the company believes that the everyday tradition followed in most Indian households, across the nation, of applying ‘kaala teeka’ on their children’s forehead to protect them from ‘buri nazar’ (evil eye) is now revamped as ‘Suraksha Ka Teeka’ and has been distributed as part of an awareness campaign against malaria.

Aalap Desai, chief creative officer, creative experience, west, DENTSU CREATIVE India commented, “It is rare to have an idea like this. An idea that turned into a concept. An idea that used tradition in a way that’s never been used before. An idea made possible because of a visionary client. An idea that is so simple and yet, is doing the most difficult thing ever – educating about the menace of mosquitoes. We are both proud and honoured to be part of the journey.”

Moreover, the teeka has been reformulated at Mortein Advanced Research Lab and infused with natural ingredients, such that it would act as a natural mosquito repellent.

