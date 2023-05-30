Naman Mathur (Mortal) and Animesh Agarwal (Thug) are set to be integrated into BGMI, providing users with an immersive gaming experience following the game’s official release on the PlayStore and App Store.

“Since the game’s official release, the entire gaming community has been buzzing with excitement. It’s an amazing feeling to have my voice in the game, guiding and motivating players,” Animesh Agarwal, founder and CEO, 8Bit Creatives and co-owner, S8UL, said.

The ‘India Games Market’ report by Niko Partners stated that nearly half of all mobile gamers in the country had played BGMI in the 12 months prior to the game’s ban. Among them, 59% continued playing after the ban, 12% switched to another game, and 29% stopped playing mobile games altogether.

“Being part of BGMI’s exceptional rise as a player, it’s gratifying to be included in the game and provide fans with a personalized experience throughout their gaming journey,” Naman ‘Mortal’ Mathur, co-owner, S8UL esports said.

Previously, Thug’s voice pack, along with other prominent S8UL creators including Snax, Scout, Payal, and Mavi, has been featured in the game. The voice packs of Thug and Mortal will be available for players to purchase from the in-game store using the virtual currency known as unknown cash (UC). Thug and Mortal’s voice packs will feature their dialogues as in-game commands, available in Hindi and English.

