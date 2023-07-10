More than 50% of 2023’s breakthrough brands have women founders reveals Interbrand’s Breakthrough Brands Report

Interbrand has launched its 2023 Breakthrough Brands report—with the metaverse, AI, and sustainable tech brands leading the way in disrupting the global market. In partnership with Vox Media, Interbrand’s Breakthrough Brands Report reveals the 30 innovative brands that are breaking through a crowded landscape and building identities rooted in a clear vision. The top 12 names are making moves to become the next generation of legacy brands.

Interband has identified an additional 18 brands which represent the emerging trends across evolving beauty and wellness, merging sustainability and style, shaping new tastes around food, and brands that are bringing a new approach.

The report has grouped brands into ‘arenas,’ each of which outlines the core human needs and cultural shifts brands are equipped to deliver against.

“This year’s analysis of brands represents what’s happening in society and culture today. Most industries are becoming crowded, with a multitude of brands providing similar things. Brands making bold moves to stand out have the best chance of being successful,” Daniel Binns, global chief growth officer and CEO, Interbrand New York, said.

The brands in this year’s report include OpenAI, which gained one million users in just five days via ChatGPT; Neko Health, an affordable health-tech experience from Spotify founder Daniel Ek; Zepeto, Asia’s largest metaverse platform; Betterhalf, a matrimony app used by 100 million professionals in India; and Fishwife, a chic canned fish brand.

As per the report, for the second consecutive year, more than 50% of 2023’s breakthrough brands have founders or C-suite members who are women or people of colour.

The report highlights three emerging trends. Firstly, it emphasizes the importance of a brand knowing its identity and having a clear purpose. Brands like Fishwife and CAKE have established themselves by maintaining strong convictions and beliefs, which in turn contributed to their powerful brand presence.

Secondly, the report identifies the growing focus on engaging with customers in the realm of AI and the metaverse. Brands such as Obsess and Zepeto are experimenting with ways to connect with consumers online. Notably, research conducted by Interbrand and Vox Media reveals that pairing AI tools with specific objectives, like promoting healthy eating, boosts consumer interest.

Lastly, the report emphasizes the need for brands to differentiate themselves in an increasingly crowded market. OpenAI and Eight Sleep are brands that are offering products and services that set them apart.

“Breakthrough brands use technology better. Technology helps understand customers better, address their needs better and faster. As an Indian breakthrough brand, Betterhalf is attempting to deploy technology to benefit a mainstream societal need and showing promise,” Ashish Mishra, CEO, Interbrand India and South Asia, said.

