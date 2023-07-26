scorecardresearch
Mondelez to invest Rs 1600 crore more for Andhra expansion

The investment will add additional chocolate-making capacity over the next three years

Written by Sajan C Kumar
Mondelez India Foods
Mondelez India Foods, a subsidiary of Mondelez International, is investing a fresh Rs 1,600 crore for building an additional unit at Sri City in Andhra Pradesh.

The investment will add additional chocolate-making capacity over the next three years, helping Sri City to become one of the Mondelez International’s largest chocolate production plants globally. This investment will also create additional employment in the state.

The maker of Cadbury Dairy Milk, Oreo, Bournvita, among others, on Tuesday hosted a virtual groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the plant. The company has already invested Rs 2,500 crore in the plant so far.

Venkat Venepally, vice president (supply chain), Mondelez India, said, “Sri City plant not only contributes to the overall growth of our business in India, but also stands as a model site for sustainability, new innovations and in areas like diversity and inclusion.”

First published on: 26-07-2023 at 08:52 IST

