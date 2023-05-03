Mondelez International elevates Deepak Iyer as EVP and president, AMEA business

In a recent announcent, Mondelez International has elevated Deepak Iyer to the position of executive vice-president and president, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa (AMEA), effective June 5. Earlier, he served as the company’s president for India and Southeast Asia since 2016.

Iyer replaces Maurizio Brusadelli, who will leave the company in June to pursue another leadership opportunity, the company stated.

According to the company, Iyer will be responsible for leading the Mondelez’s $6.8-billion AMEA business across more than 70 countries, including brands such as Oreo and belVita biscuits, Cadbury chocolate and Kinh Do cakes.

Commenting on the elevation,Van de Put, Chairman and CEO, said, “With close to three decades of leadership experience and a strong track record of success driving the growth of brands in emerging markets across Asia and Africa, Deepak is the ideal leader to continue our strong and sustained growth across the AMEA region”.

He added, “Under his leadership these past six and a half years, India has delivered strong, profitable growth and become a consistent exporter of talent and best practices across our global network. We look forward to leveraging his skills and experience in this expanded role to drive greater positive impact across the broader region and the entire company.”

Also Read Ad tech platform IAS enhances partnership with YouTube to provide brand safety to advertisers

The company claims that under Iyer’s leadership, Mondelez has sustained double-digit revenue growth, expanded profit margins, strong cash flow generation and the adoption of advanced technologies and use of consumer data.

With more than three-decades of management experience across Sales, Marketing and General Management, Iyer has managed businesses across India, Southeast Asia and Africa. Iyer has worked across industries and operating model experiences including time at PepsiCo and Wrigley India Pvt Ltd. He is an engineer and holds an MBA degree.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook