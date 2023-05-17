scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

Mondelez India joins forces with AdGlobal360 for advanced e-commerce analytics and digital shelf management

The move is aimed at further optimizing Mondelez India’s digital shelf experience across marketplaces and quick commerce platforms

Written by BrandWagon Online
eBuX, developed by AGL helps brands monitor their online presence, optimize content, manage marketplaces and drive sales with the power of data-driven analytics.
eBuX, developed by AGL helps brands monitor their online presence, optimize content, manage marketplaces and drive sales with the power of data-driven analytics.

Mondelez India, in a recent announcement, has signed AdGlobal360 (AGL) for its e-commerce retail analytics solution and digital shelf management- eBuX. As per the company, the move is aimed at further optimizing Mondelez India’s digital shelf experience across marketplaces and quick commerce platforms like, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit, Instamart, JioMart, etc., through 6P analytics to drive growth.

eBuX, developed by AGL, is a comprehensive eRetail analytics solution that helps brands monitor their online presence, optimize content, manage marketplaces and drive sales with the power of data-driven analytics. The solution works in six stages starting from setting up a brand’s presence on e-commerce marketplaces to constantly enhancing the brand’s discoverability through data insights and agile managed services.

Also Read

Speaking on the collaboration, Shweta Sharma, partner at AGL and chief business officer at eBuX, said, “eBuX is a 360 degree Retail Analytics solution for E-commerce. We partner with our clients by assisting them on critical levers that impact growth on the channel. Agility being core to our solution given the dynamic nature of the channel ; our team of experts provide end-to-end support from setting up the brand stores, to optimizing the shopper experience with the brand across touchpoints, efficient media planning and buying. Our 6P tracking tool provides smart insights across key performance drivers like product availability, share of search, pricing , promotions etc.”

Also Read

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Martech

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 17-05-2023 at 11:31 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market