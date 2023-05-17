Mondelez India joins forces with AdGlobal360 for advanced e-commerce analytics and digital shelf management

Mondelez India, in a recent announcement, has signed AdGlobal360 (AGL) for its e-commerce retail analytics solution and digital shelf management- eBuX. As per the company, the move is aimed at further optimizing Mondelez India’s digital shelf experience across marketplaces and quick commerce platforms like, Amazon, Flipkart, BigBasket, Blinkit, Instamart, JioMart, etc., through 6P analytics to drive growth.

eBuX, developed by AGL, is a comprehensive eRetail analytics solution that helps brands monitor their online presence, optimize content, manage marketplaces and drive sales with the power of data-driven analytics. The solution works in six stages starting from setting up a brand’s presence on e-commerce marketplaces to constantly enhancing the brand’s discoverability through data insights and agile managed services.

Speaking on the collaboration, Shweta Sharma, partner at AGL and chief business officer at eBuX, said, “eBuX is a 360 degree Retail Analytics solution for E-commerce. We partner with our clients by assisting them on critical levers that impact growth on the channel. Agility being core to our solution given the dynamic nature of the channel ; our team of experts provide end-to-end support from setting up the brand stores, to optimizing the shopper experience with the brand across touchpoints, efficient media planning and buying. Our 6P tracking tool provides smart insights across key performance drivers like product availability, share of search, pricing , promotions etc.”

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook