Moj’s launches #AaDekhenZaraKismeKitnaHaiDum campaign to celebrate the best of 90s and 2000s

Moj, India’s short video app has recently launched #AaDekhenZaraKismeKitnaHaiDum, a two-week-long campaign to celebrate the best of the 90s and 2000s starting May 8th to May 21st, 8:00 PM onwards on the app.

With themes ranging from comedy and music to beauty, food, and dance, the creators from all over the country will battle it out to showcase their love for everything that was trending in those two decades, competing for exciting prizes worth ₹50,000, the company stated. Adding further, the company added that each participant will be required to go Live for at least 45 minutes during the three rounds, and with the battle lasting a minimum of 10 minutes and a maximum of 30 minutes.

In the first round of the campaign, #JoJeetaVoSikander, creators will delve into the best of the 90s and 2000s, and debate on topics like comedy legends, beauty trends, and dance moves. Further, the top 100 creators will advance to the #KismeKitnaHaiDum round, where they’ll battle it out in 4-6 creator battles over 5 days to prove which era is superior and moves to the #TheUltimateBattle. In this round, the top 40 creators will compete once more with battles revolving around themes from the 90s and 2000s, such as style, cooking, and trending food.

Talking about the campaign Shashank Shekhar, senior director, Content Strategy and Operations, Moj and ShareChat said “Nostalgia is a powerful tool that connects us to our past while celebrating the present. With #AaDekhenZaraKismeKitnaHaiDum, we aim to bring the greatest showdown between two epic decades, settling the score on everything from the best boy bands to the coolest fashion trends. As a platform, Moj has always been committed to showcasing the most entertaining content, and this campaign is no exception. Our community of creators is in for an unforgettable ride as they will relive the glory days of the past and celebrate the present with us. We can’t wait to witness some entertaining battles emerge, as we embark on this journey of discovering which era truly reigns supreme.”

Also Read Amazon launches new unit to distribute movies and TV shows: Sources

Winners with the highest audience engagement will be rewarded with prizes worth Rs 50,000. Viewers can also get in on the fun by supporting their favorite creators with virtual gifts on Moj’s Live Streaming feature, and stand a chance to win prizes up to Rs 10,000.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook