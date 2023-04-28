Moj celebrates International Dance Day with #StandOutOnMoj challenge

Moj, short video platform, is launching the #StandOutOnMoj challenge to celebrate International Dance Day which is celebrated on April 29 every year. As per the company, this challenge will run from April 27 to May 2, 2023 and aims to celebrate the spirit of dancing.

Additionally, the participants who successfully capture this challenge’s essence with their creative dance moves will be eligible to win a prize worth Rs 25,000, the company informed.

The tune has been created by Moj’s in-house team by fusing sounds of daily life, like the ringing of phones, the zooming of cars, the knocking on doors, the sound of a mixer grinder, the dial pad of a phone, sirens, and honking, into a peppy dance number. So, creators can now use this beat to showcase their dance skills and make a mark in their own unique way by participating in #StandOutOnMoj.

https://mojapp.in/@moj/video/3088103081

Speaking about the #StandOutOnMoj challenge, Shashank Shekhar, senior director, content strategy and operations, Moj and ShareChat, said, “Dance is a universal language that brings people together and spreads joy. At Moj, we embrace this spirit of happiness through our community’s boundless creativity. Our #StandOutOnMoj challenge, featuring an innovative dance number, inspires and empowers to showcase their talent without any inhibitions.”