Modi Naturals Limited partners with actress Kalki Koechlin

The partnership aims to underscore the health benefits of using Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking

Written by BrandWagon Online
Modi Naturals Limited (MNL), has recently partnered with actress Kalki Koechlin to promote one of their flagship products Oleev Olive Pomace Oil.

As per the company, the partnership aims to underscore the health benefits of using Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking and to encourage individuals to make healthier choices for their well-being.

Talking about the partnership, Mukesh Ghuraiya, CMO, Modi Naturals Limited, said, “We are happy to collaborate with Kalki Koechlin to spread awareness about the health benefits of Oleev Olive Pomace Oil in everyday cooking. This collaboration helps in bringing home the point that it is a very simple step to switch to a healthier cooking oil – for a balanced and healthy lifestyle.”

The partnership between Modi Naturals Limited and Kalki Koechlin marks a step towards reassuring individuals to make healthier cooking choices without compromising on taste.

“I am glad to have collaborated with Oleev as this collaboration helps break the myth that fitness equates with long rigorous workouts. It’s certainly not that but about the sum of right choices we make, such as – choosing a nutritious oil for our everyday cooking,” Kalki Koechlin, added.

Marketing

First published on: 23-08-2023 at 14:00 IST

