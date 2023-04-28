Mochi launches campaign MochICONS to enter into the GenZ space

Mochi, a fashion footwear and accessories brand from the house of Metro Brands Limited, is dominating the Gen Z discourse with its latest campaign, ‘MochICONS’.

Designed by Makani Creatives, the campaign is created to engage with Gen Z in the digital world through distinctive avatars, emojis, and alter egos.

Commenting on this unique campaign, Deepika Deepti, senior vice president – marketing, Metro Brands Limited said, “At Mochi, we are driven by a philosophy of creating innovative and impactful campaigns that deeply resonate with our consumer muse. We are dedicated to cultivating meaningful relationships by delivering compelling content that inspires consumers to engage with our brand. MochiICONS is a testament to this philosophy, blending cutting-edge ideas with an authentic approach to digital engagement. Our ultimate aim with this campaign is to connect with Gen Z on a deeper level and leave a lasting impression that inspires them to engage with our brand.”

As per the company, MochICONS are avatars that have been designed to engage and strike conversation on social media platforms. Every avatar is personalized and styled based on Mochi’s footwear categories and latest collections. The latest avatar was introduced by Mochi for its Spring Summer ‘23 Campaign.

“Shoes aren’t just about an occasion or a need anymore. It’s more about putting together a look; after all, this is the age of the ‘gramme. We understood that for a generation that is so focused on expressing themselves as distinct individuals, we needed to create a unique brand campaign – which is where our MochICONS came in,” Pavan Punjabi, CIO at Makani Creatives added.

Additionally, the brand believes that MochICONS, which are made by humans rather than AI developers, can be the new medium for Gen Z to express themselves in a trendy and innovative way.

