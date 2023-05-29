scorecardresearch
Mobil signs Hrithik Roshan as new brand ambassador

Mobil had earlier also partnered with Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’

Written by BrandWagon Online
Mobil is a petroleum brand owned and operated by oil and gas corporation, ExxonMobil.
Mobil, a petroleum brand owned and operated by oil and gas corporation ExxonMobil, has today announced Hrithik Roshan as its new brand ambassador.

Announcing the partnership, Vipin Rana, CEO, ExxonMobil Lubricants Pvt Ltd, said, “We are excited to partner with Hrithik Roshan for our Mobil lubricants in India. We believe his personality will resonate well with trade partners and consumers to feel confident about what Mobil can deliver to serve India’s lubrication needs”.

Mobil had earlier partnered with Hrithik Roshan’s action thriller ‘Vikram Vedha’ which reiterated on the message that prioritizing one’s wellness by making the right choices was important.”

Commenting on the brand association, actor Hrithik Roshan said, “I am really looking forward to partnering with Mobil and its trusted brand name that is recognized world over. I strongly believe that confidence is the real driving force of champions to make a difference to people’s lives and the community, and this is what the Mobil brand is all about”.

First published on: 29-05-2023 at 15:47 IST

