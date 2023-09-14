MobiKwik’s new campaign with actor Manoj Bajpayee showcases easy credit card bill payments

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform has launched its latest series of digital film campaign featuring Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee. The four-film series highlights the platform’s credit card bill payment solutions including instant settlement of multiple credit card bills, timely reminders of credit card payments, real cashbacks.

The campaign, conceptualised by Famous Innovations and brought to life by Eipi Media, captures Bajpayee as a thirsty actor in his posh vanity and how he is bombarded with options. Or the case of a loving husband who is worried about his wife going on a shopping spree or forgetting his anniversary. Or portraying himself as an actor who is sitting in for a script reading session and how he is annoyed by the lack of quality. All these daily struggles of a commoner are weaved in the daily struggles that a commoner faces in their everyday life. A consistent thread throughout the videos highlights MobiKwik’s offerings, contrasting them against the minor annoyances of traditional bill payment methods, like excessive questions or missed reminders. Each film concludes with a succinct tagline: “MobiKwik, the no-nonsense app.

Speaking on the announcement, Monika Mishra, director – Marketing, MobiKwik, said, “We are absolutely thrilled to be collaborating with an acclaimed actor like Manoj. His ability to seamlessly transform into a wide range of characters, from gritty to relatable ones, has often struck a chord with audiences from diverse backgrounds. Just like how he can connect with the mass, we aim to empower our users with straightforward, cutting-edge tools for managing their credit cards and monitoring their spending patterns – a game-changer for their financial well-being.”

The campaign will go live on all digital platforms from today.

“MobiKwik has always been an epitome of innovative products and services, and I’m thrilled to be a part of a campaign which actually highlights to the users about the many features of credit cards bill payment. Seeing how MobiKwik is touching every corner of our diverse nation is incredibly inspiring. The campaign’s slice-of-life approach, sprinkled with delightful humour, transforms it into a truly captivating initiative which will deeply resonate with the audience,” Manoj Bajpayee added.

