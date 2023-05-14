MobiKwik launches #SaveLikeAMom campaign for Mother’s Day

MobiKwik, a digital banking platform in India, has recently launched a new campaign for Mother’s Day, #SaveLikeAMom. With the campaign, MobiKwik aims to forge a strong bond with its audience, reminding them of the invaluable financial advices that their mothers may have imparted to them over the years.

The #SaveLikeAMom campaign features various fun initiatives to connect with its target audience across various channels. It includes a contest that urges followers to share the financial wisdom passed down to them by their mothers, as well as any unique saving tips that have stayed with them. The winners of this contest stand a chance to win attractive gift vouchers, the company stated.

Speaking about the campaign, Monika Mishra, director marketing, MobiKwik said, “We are thrilled to launch this unique Mother’s Day campaign and celebrate the occasion with our users. By showcasing the special emotional bond mothers and children share, we hope to create a lasting relationship between MobiKwik and our users, reminding them to practice their mothers’ invaluable financial advice.”

The brand is also tried to take a quirky twist on the traditional message by bringing humor into the mix. MobiKwik is teaming up with Harpriya Bains, a Delhi-based stand-up comedian who went viral for her stand-up act called “Carry on Mummy” – a labor of love and laughter. Bains, who calls herself ‘CEO H&M’ draws inspiration from the daily life of an average Indian home maker and mother. By taking the laughter route, MobiKwik aims to connect with both moms and millennials and spread a message of financial empowerment with a funny twist.

Through this Mother’s Day marketing campaign, the brand aims to strike an emotional chord with the audience and establish itself as a reliable and trustworthy savings platform that cares for its users and their financial well-being.

