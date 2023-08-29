Mixed Route Juice bags creative mandate for GRM Foodkraft

Mixed Route Juice, a social and content agency has bagged the digital and social media mandate for GRM overseas domestic subsidiary, GRM Foodkraft, a consumer staples company.

The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be serviced from the agency’s Gurgaon office and will take care of the entire GRM Foodkraft product portfolio.

Speaking on the win Amrita Sharma, co-founder and creative head, Mixed Route Juice said, “We at Mixed Route Juice, are extremely enthused to be collaborating with one of the market leaders in FMCG food sector. With a clear understanding of the brand’s priorities, we are conscious of our role as strategic partners and intend to use our vast experience and expertise to implement creative, disruptive & strong social and digital campaigns that will help GRM Foodkraft elevate their brand reputation and engagement multi folds in the ever-competitive market.”

GRM claims to be one of the largest Basmati Rice producers and exporters worldwide. It functions through a network of sales and distribution offices in the UK, USA and Middle East and has tied up with 1800 stores globally to reach its customers.

“We are excited about our new strategic partnership with Mixed Route Juice. GRM Foodkraft is the biggest growing company in the segment globally and we are relying highly on the firm’s experience and expertise to help us strengthen our brand visibility and market position further. MRJ is a young and dynamic agency, we believe they will give a vibrant approach to the brand’s content and messaging,” Atul Garg, managing director, GRM Overseas added.

