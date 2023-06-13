Mirum India partners with Sprinklr to provide CRM solutions to its clientele

Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, today has announced a strategic partnership with Sprinklr, a customer experience management platform for enterprises. As per the company, through the partnership, Mirum India will be able to provide digital marketing guidance combined with access to Sprinklr’s enterprise software platform for digital marketing, research, customer service, and social media management to its clients.

Talking about the partnership, Bikram Mazumdar, divisional vice president, Sprinklr, said, “We are happy to partner with Mirum India. Our shared vision for delivering exceptional customer experiences, combined with Mirum India’s innovative approach to digital marketing and strategic consulting, presents an exciting opportunity to drive transformational results for our clients.”

Additionally, the martech agency claims to drive growth in customer relation management and value creation for its clients through this partnership.

“This strategic collaboration with Sprinklr is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering unparalleled customer experiences through the power of MarTech. With our combined expertise, we are set to drive innovation and create value-driven solutions that empower brands to connect with their customers in more meaningful and impactful ways, setting new industry standards,” Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India added.

Mirum India is a solution partner in martech that offers digital services across digital Strategy, media planning, creative services, healthcare marketing, technology solutions and social listening and ORM.

