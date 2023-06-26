scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mirum India appoints Anand Krishna as director brand management

Krishna will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity

Written by BrandWagon Online
Krishna will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity
Krishna will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity

Mirum India, a Wunderman Thompson company, has announced the appointment of Anand Krishna as the director of brand management.

After a journey of eight years, Krishna has returned to Mirum, where he will reinforce the agency’s standing in the digital marketing landscape. In his new role, Krishna will be responsible for shaping the strategic direction for client brands, and for driving innovation and creativity.

Talking about the appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India said, “We are happy to have Anand back with us at Mirum India. Gathering all the wealth of knowledge and experience, Anand has now returned to Mirum as an intrapreneur with new ideas and perspectives.”

Also Read

With over 21 years of experience, his professional journey includes working with brands including Raymond Limited and Burp.com, Dr. Reddy’s, Castrol, Lakme, among others.

Also Read

“Returning to Mirum feels like coming home. I am happy to see how Mirum has progressed in the last few years keeping intact the vibrant culture, exceptional talent, and relentless pursuit of digital innovation,” Anand Krishna added.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Advertising

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 26-06-2023 at 12:33 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Stock Market

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS