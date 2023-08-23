Mirchi launches Onam initiative Colouronam

Mirchi has launched an Onam-special initiative called Colouronam, spanning across Kochi, Kozhikode, and Trivandrum. Throughout the festive season, for five days, Malayali singers, actors, and chefs will grace the Mirchi studios as guest RJs, known as StaRJs.

Additionally, Mirchi has partnered with various celebrities, including music director Hesham Abdul Wahab, actress Annu Anthony, actor Gokul Suresh, chef Pillai, MP Hibi Eden, and designer Stephy Xavier.

Talking about the initiative, Ajith U, business director, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ENIL, Mirchi said, “This Onam, Mirchi is embracing the joy, unity, and cultural richness that Onam embodies through its initiative – Colouronam. We are happy to have the captivating voices of everyone’s favourite StaRJs infusing the airwaves with their unique charisma and enthusiasm. Through this initiative, we aim to create a festive experience for our listeners in Kochi, Trivandrum, and Kozhikode.”

Moreover, these StaRJs will take Mirchi’s morning shows as RJs and delve into various themes that resonate with the essence of Onam. Throughout the week, listeners can look forward to discussions on topics including Onam memories, delicacies, traditional attire, evolution of Onam celebrations, and the melodies of Onam songs.

“My fondest memory is celebrating Onam in Guruvayoor, when we filmed an Onam song that time; for me, the highlight and favorite part of the Onam is payasam,” actor Gokul Suresh, added.

Furthermore, the company is providing on-air giveaways including clothes and coveted movie tickets. Mirchi’s RJs will also engage with the audience through Onam-themed reels on Instagram.

Mirchi will release an original song titled Onamaayi. The track will be unveiled on-air on August 24.

