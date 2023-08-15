Mirchi celebrates the 77th Independence Day with its initiative ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani Mirchi Ki Zubaani’

Mirchi is gearing up to celebrate the 77th Independence Day with a unique and heartfelt initiative – ‘Azaadi Ki Kahani Mirchi Ki Zubaani.’ This Independence Day, Mirchi’s airwaves will echo with the voices of fifteen popular celebrities including Vidyut Jammwal, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, Sharad Kelkar, Divya Dutta, Shaan, Raftaar, Neeti Mohan, Piyush Mishra, Gopal Dutt, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Prateik Babbar, Karan Kundra, Tigmanshu Dhulia, and Neeraj Kabi. These individuals will narrate tales of valour, bravery, and sacrifice, enabling listeners to relive the struggles that led to India’s freedom.

“Our goal was to present these incredibly true stories to our listeners, and that culminated into one grand initiative: Azaadi ki Kahani, Mirchi Ki Zabani: a grand audio extravaganza on 15th August, with fifteen stories of Indian independence voiced by fifteen celebrities. This is our tribute to the gallant women and men who laid down their present for the sake of our futures,” Vishaal Sethia, EVP and national content director, ENIL, said.

Throughout the day, Mirchi will harness the power of radio to pay homage to freedom fighters by highlighting their stories through these artists. The story of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev’s death sentence in Aparshakti Khurana’s voice to Prateik Babbar’s narration of the non-cooperation movement to Divya Dutta’s gripping narration of the story of the trio Binoy Badal Dinesh is to keep the listeners hooked.

“The opportunity to reflect on the struggles, sacrifices, and triumphs that have shaped our nation was both emotional and thought-provoking. Being an army kid myself, Independence Day is a moment to reflect upon our idea of the country we love so deeply, remembering those who won us freedom and those who continue to uphold the values of our forefathers and mostly, our own contribution towards making India a bit better,” actor Vidyut Jammval, said.

