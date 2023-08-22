MiQ appoints Rohit Monga as head of product and partnerships for India

MiQ, a global advertising technology company, has appointed Rohit Monga as the head of product, partnerships, and marketing in India. As per the company, he will be responsible for expanding MiQ’s commercial business and building partnerships in India.

In his last role, Monga headed the sales team at Criteo, where he led the new business acquisition for the India market.

In the past, he has worked with brands including Oracle and EY and closely engaged with founders and entrepreneurs to build strategies aligned with the company’s growth plans, focusing on short- and long-term goals, and boosting the product portfolio and partnerships for the brand.

Commenting on the appointment, Siddharth Dabhade, global commercial board member and managing director, MiQ said, “India is a key growth market for MiQ, and we are focused on bringing exceptional talent to our team to bolster our solutions, strengthen our partnerships, and deliver data-driven programmatic advertising solutions to brands and digital media agencies. Rohit has the right balance of technology and media acumen. I welcome Rohit to our India team and look forward to partnering with him in our growth journey ahead.”

“I am happy to join MiQ to shape the future of programmatic advertising in India. In a fast-evolving digital marketing landscape, we bring our technology and data analytics expertise to drive results for our clients. My focus will be on building solutions for India and engaging with new clients and partners to drive our business goals. I look forward to building strong relations further strengthening the brand’s upcoming retail expansion,” Rohit Monga, head of Product at MiQ, added.

Monga has a bachelor’s degree in engineering in information technology.

