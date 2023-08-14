Minute Maid Pulpy Orange launches new TVC ‘How do you pulp it?’

Minute Maid Pulpy Orange, the Coca-Cola Company’s fruit juice brand has announced the launch of its latest television commercial “How do you pulp it?”

The TVC highlights its credentials of containing real orange pulp that adds texture and enhances the overall drinking experience. The TVC showcases multiple ways in which Minute Maid Pulpy Orange can be enjoyed, emphasising on the pleasure that comes with every gulp of the refreshingly pulpy orange juice through the catchy ‘Chew it? Gulp it? Slurp it? How do you pulp it?’ Moreover, the brand has roped in influencers like Shraddha Kapoor and NANI, to capture the essence of the product while portraying the joy and satisfaction experienced by consumers.

Commenting on the campaign, Ajay Konale, director – Marketing, Nutrition category, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, said, “We are happy to launch the new campaign to celebrate the abundance of real orange pulp in Minute Maid Pulpy Orange, offering consumers a delightful and immersive way of savouring the refreshing beverage. Shraddha Kapoor’s energetic presence and NANI’s vibrant & dynamic personality perfectly complements the brand.”

This campaign has been conceptualised by Ogilvy India as a part of OpenX from WPP. Commenting on the creative insight behind the campaign, Sukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said, “Minute Maid Pulpy Orange gives an immersive experience that no other orange juice offers, and therefore we all experience the product uniquely. To establish this thought we’ve crafted a simple, direct and catchy campaign targeted towards a younger audience. And, with Shraddha Kapoor’s presence the campaign’s tonality is vibrant, fun and refreshing – just like our brand.”

Additionally, the TVC will be aired on leading television channels and willbe amplified through various digital platforms and social media channels.

Also Read Boddess Beauty launches Colours of India campaign this Independence Day

Furthering the celebrity endorsement Minute Maid Pulpy Orange will also invite consumers to share their own experiences and creative ways of consuming the juice by scanning QR code on the pack, and creating interesting AI based engaged with Shraddha Kapoor, showing the world how do they pulp it. The brand aims to foster a sense of community and encourage individuals to celebrate the pulp-filled goodness of their favourite orange juice.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook