Mindshare India wins media mandate for Maruti Suzuki

Mindshare has bagged the media mandate for Maruti Suzuki, the car manufacturer in India. The agency has won the mandate in a multi-agency pitch, the company informed.

With a focus on innovative strategies and technology-driven solutions, Mindshare aims to co-create innovative solutions for Maruti Suzuki’s growth in the coming years. As per the company, this partnership will focus on delivering sustainable and responsible growth for the brand.

Commenting on the mandate, Shashank Srivastava, senior executive officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “We are looking forward to this partnership with Mindshare (Group M) as our integrated media agency. We expect to leverage Mindshare’s strengths in the media industry to synergize and optimize our media spends and co create ground-breaking initiatives that will give us an edge in today’s competitive automotive industry. We look forward to the exciting possibilities that lie ahead.”

“This win by Mindshare in securing the media mandate for Maruti Suzuki is a significant milestone for the advertising industry in India. It highlights the agency’s exceptional capabilities in providing innovative and technology-driven solutions to their clients. This partnership is a testament to the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients and driving growth for businesses in the region,” Helen McRae, CEO – Mindshare Asia Pacific said.

Prasanth Kumar, CEO – GroupM South Asia, added, “We are thrilled to have a brand like Maruti Suzuki on board with Mindshare India. It demonstrates the agency’s ability to drive brands forward and build trust with clients. We look forward to seeing the innovative solutions that Mindshare will develop to drive Maruti Suzuki’s growth story forward.”

