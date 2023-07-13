Mindshare appoints Snehi Jha as head of Mindshare Fulcrum – South Asia

Mindshare, media and marketing solutions agency in India, has announced the appointment of Snehi Jha as the head of Mindshare Fulcrum, South Asia.

In her new role, Jha will report directly to the CEO of Mindshare South Asia, Amin Lakhani, based out of the Mumbai office.

With an experience of over 22 years in product development, digital transformation, and brand development, Jha has worked across industries, including media, finance, and FMCG. Jha’s career began at Mindshare Fulcrum in 2002, where she spearheaded strategic media planning for the Skin Care and Oral Care sectors. She re-joins the organisation to drive strategic initiatives.

Most recently, Jha was a part of the Meta India Leadership team. During her tenure, which began in 2013, she played a pivotal role in developing and executing the sales strategy for the Indian market. She led efforts in ad product monetization growth, product development, and client solutions. As the Product Growth Head for Meta’s Ads Portfolio and WhatsApp, Jha was responsible for driving product growth strategy and development of WhatsApp Business Solutions across APAC. Prior to her time at Meta, she held marketing leadership roles at ICICI Prudential AMC and HSBC Bank.

Commenting on the appointment, Amin Lakhani, CEO – South Asia Mindshare, said, “I am delighted to welcome Snehi as Head of Mindshare Fulcrum. Snehi’s vast experience and exposure to Platforms, Brand and Media make her the ideal leader. I am confident in her deep industry knowledge and her passion for innovation and DEI which will undoubtedly accelerate good growth and deliver exceptional value to our esteemed client Unilever.”

“I am thrilled to re-join Mindshare, a company that has always been close to my heart. I look forward to working with the talented team at Mindshare Fulcrum and leveraging our collective expertise to deliver outstanding results for Unilever. Together, we will unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and create meaningful connections in an ever-evolving media landscape,” Snehi Jha, head of Mindshare Fulcrum – South Asia added.

