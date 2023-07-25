scorecardresearch
Milap Cosmetics unveils new brand identity

The new logo symbolises beauty, empowerment, and renewed chapter

Written by BrandWagon Online
Milap Cosmetics has unveiled its new logo. As per the company, the new logo represents the company’s commitment to beauty, empowerment, and a new chapter in its journey.

The creation of the new logo began with hand-drawn sketches, henceforth details were brought to life digitally. The company believes that the chosen style combines femininity and tradition, capturing elegance and timeless beauty.

Talking about the new brand identity, Sachin and Keshav Chadha, directors, Milap Cosmetics, said, “The journey of the brand, its goals, and the close relationship with all of its customers are all represented by this logo. It exemplifies the grace and elegance that highlight the beauty found inside each person and demonstrates our dedication to enhancing the inherent beauty of things. We are appreciative of the patrons’ confidence and support, and we work hard to achieve quality while promoting individual beauty and honoring variety.”

Moreover, the company promises to continue its dedication to excellence, innovation, and customer satisfaction.

First published on: 25-07-2023 at 12:32 IST

