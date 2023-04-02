Microsoft’s latest film celebrates entrepreneurs’ journeys with Surface Devices

Microsoft recently released a new film titled ‘Sab ki baat agar sunta main, toh sab jaisa ban jata.’ The film features entrepreneur Vineet KKN Panchhi, who delivers a composition about his journey towards success. It portrays how starting a business is a choice available to all, but it takes grit to take a leap of faith. Through this film, Microsoft celebrates this single source of energy that helps business owners overcome the doubts and opinions of themselves and others around them.

In the commercial, Panchhi is seen using his Surface device to manage his business tasks while on the go, such as designing for his clients, presenting his pitches across locations, remotely collaborating with teams while on the road to simply working on his ideas while absorbing the beauty of his natural surroundings. As per the company, the commercial highlights the capabilities of Surface devices that enable business owners to work securely from anytime and anywhere, empowering them to accomplish their needs.

Speaking about the film, Rahul Dutta, head, Surface Devices, Microsoft India said, “We are happy to showcase how Surface devices can empower business owners like Vineet KKN Panchhi to achieve their goals and dreams from anywhere, anytime. With the Surface ecosystem, users can stay productive, creative, and secure while on the go, making it an ideal choice for modern entrepreneurs who need to stay connected and productive at all times.”

