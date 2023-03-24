Microsoft rolls out new brand film to showcase the power of technology

Microsoft today released a new brand film titled ‘Empowering Dreams’ featuring actor and director, Pankaj Kapur. As per the company, the film highlights Microsoft’s commitment to empowering people and organizations around the world with its solutions. The film also illustrates how technology can serve as a powerful tool for equality, breaking down communication barriers and enabling individuals to achieve their maximum potential.

The film features Pankaj Kapur as an elderly and charismatic Kaustav Ghosh, who seeks the help of a team of young event planners to fulfill his long standing promise to his wife of hosting a grand wedding for themselves. During a virtual meeting on Microsoft Teams, the lead planner, Pihu, assures Ghosh that they can create a memorable wedding. However, with a committed but tight 10-day deadline, Pihu and the team know it’s an uphill task. Leaning heavily on Microsoft Teams and Surface, the team rallies together to plan, execute and effectively manage last-minute changes, despite hurdles, doubts, and discouragement, to deliver the wedding of their dreams to Kaustav and his wife.

Speaking on the campaign, Samik Roy, executive director, Corporate, Medium and Small Business, Microsoft India, said, “Through this film, we want to showcase the power of dreams and how technology can serve as a reliable ally for individuals and businesses to fulfill their aspirations. In line with Microsoft’s mission, we have a steadfast commitment to empowering businesses, irrespective of their scale and size. We enable organizations and people to unlock their full potential with our secured solutions across productivity, collaboration, infrastructure, low/no code application platform, Data and AI, business applications and devices.”

Bhaskar Basu, country head – Modern Work, Microsoft India, said, “We are committed to empowering businesses of every size and in every industry to achieve more by providing them with best-in-class solutions that are redefining the future of work. With our suite of Modern Work solutions across Microsoft 365 like Teams and Viva and our portfolio of Surface devices, our aim is to enable organizations with powerful and secure tools to help them collaborate seamlessly, stay connected with their teams and customers, and enhance their productivity.”

