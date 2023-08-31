scorecardresearch
MG Motors launches campaign ‘EVing is Living’ to augment the need for EV adoption

The campaign addresses concerns about range anxiety and performance to reservations about charging infrastructure associated with upgrading to an EV

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign is a comprehensive 360-degree campaign created by Cheil India
MG Motor India launched a campaign ‘EVing is Living’ to an era of conscious living by switching to EVs. The campaign focuses on the myths about EVs, reassuring those who are indecisive about transitioning to EVs. The campaign addresses concerns about range anxiety and performance to reservations about charging infrastructure associated with upgrading to an EV.

“This campaign promotes EV awareness, debunking myths, and embraces the ‘EVing is Living’ movement. This campaign celebrates the EV-driven future marked by sustainability, convenience, and enhanced experiences. It showcases EVs’ seamless integration into our lives, shaping a sustainable and enriching lifestyle, blending eco-consciousness, technology, and luxury,” Udit Malhotra, head of marketing, MG Motor India said.

The campaign is a comprehensive 360-degree campaign created by Cheil India, comprising a series of seven films that are set to roll out across diverse platforms encompassing television, and digital media.

“We wanted to create a campaign wherein each film addresses a different barrier to the adoption of EVs in India. So, we came up with a series of fun, light-hearted stories with MG ZS EV at the heart of it. The films are simple, endearingly relatable and visually refreshing. We hope the campaign will connect strongly with the viewers and bring about the desired change in their mindset,” Amit Nandwani, national creative director, Cheil India said.

First published on: 31-08-2023 at 16:45 IST

