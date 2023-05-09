MG Motor India appoints Tilt Brand Solutions for their MG Comet EV

MG Motor India has appointed Tilt Brand Solutions, a part of Quotient Ventures, as its partner for the MG Comet EV.

Udit Malhotra, head marketing, MG Motor India said, “In our pursuit to create impactful brand stories for India’s first Smart EV for Urban Mobility, we have partnered with Tilt Brand Solutions to create innovative and impactful content for MG Comet EV. We look forward to their famed strategic and creative competencies in the India market, in helping us realise our vision on, and ambition for Comet”.

According to the company, Comet EV is an electric car built to solve urban mobility issues for Indians. It’s the most anticipated car launch in India due to its unique form factor and futuristic tech platform.

Rajiv Chatterjee, co-founder and group chief growth officer, Quotient Ventures added, “MG Motor has always been known to bring about disruption with their vehicles; and it’s no different this time too with Comet EV. We are thrilled to work alongside them on this brand journey and across platforms, and are both stoked and grateful for the faith placed in us.”

Also Read PVR INOX ups its game in the East as it adds three new screens in Guwahati

As per the information, Tilt is tasked to conceive, create and execute a through-the-line brand and advertising programme for MG Comet EV with this partnership.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook