Metropolis Healthcare appoints Mohan Menon as chief marketing officer

Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India’s diagnostic service provider today announced the appointment of Mohan Menon as the new chief marketing officer (CMO). Menon joins Metropolis with nearly two decades of diverse experience across various sectors and a proven track record of leading and managing marketing initiatives, driving revenue growth, and building strong brand equity for global organisations.

Speaking on the appointment, Surendran Chemmenkotil, chief executive officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to welcome Mohan to the Metropolis Healthcare family. With his outstanding expertise in healthcare and demonstrated leadership, we are confident that he will play a pivotal role in elevating our brand presence, extending our leadership to new markets, and driving growth across geographies.”

In his new role as CMO, Menon will be spearheading Metropolis marketing initiatives, drive organic business growth through direct-to-consumer and clinician outreach, strengthen the digital efforts, and invigorate the brand initiatives. He will also oversee the organisation’s integrated corporate communication and public relations.

Prior to Metropolis, Menon worked with Max Healthcare as senior vice president of Marketing and Digital. He has formerly worked in the organisations like Micromax Mobiles, American Express and Samsung India.

Also Read Duroflex launches TVC featuring Virat Kohli

“I am excited to be a part of Metropolis’s remarkable team. I am looking forward to accelerating our marketing efforts by harnessing the power of technology and data-driven insights to create far more meaningful and engaging experiences to healthcare providers, customers and patients, further strengthening our connections,” Mohan Menon, chief marketing officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd added.

On the academic front, Menon is an MBA (Marketing and Operations) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies and holds an Engineering Degree with specialisation in Computer Science.

Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook