MetaStudios and AjnaLens join hands to reinvent learning with XR

AjnaLens, an extended reality hardware manufacturing company, and MetaStudios, a metaverse and gaming studio, have announced their partnership for building immersive experiences and training programs targeted at upskilling the youth. The aim is to make youth competent, capable and self-sustainable.

As per the company, AjnaLens aims to solve the problem of unemployment at grassroot level in India through the world of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) technologies.

Discussing the partnership, Pankaj Raut, chief executive officer, AjnaLens commented, “Our vision is to make India a nation of creators instead of just consumers when it comes to immersive technologies. We are empowering India’s extended reality (XR) developers and creators to build immersive experiences from India, for the world.

MetaStudios has a strong team with deep expertise and a focus on ROI for their customers. By combining their superior quality training experiences and our made-in-India XR headsets, we are aiming to revolutionise learning and human development across industries.”

Additionally, with their new AjnaXR glasses and learning platform AjnaVidya, users can learn all kinds of skills inside the virtual space. They also allow every user to interact with each other and provide leaderboards that measure learning performances and outcomes.

However, MetaStudios builds experiences that deliver deeper engagement and higher retention rates with the end users.

“Our Partnership with AjnaLens is a big step towards reshaping the way we imagine education and training. The world is changing faster than ever, and there is a strong need to upgrade the content and platform for providing skill based training to our youth – make them future ready. With the combined strength of AjnaLens’ hardware and MetaStudios’ immersive content, we are stepping on an ambition to build a skilled workforce from India, for the world,” Kapil Dhiman, chief executive officer, MetaStudios added.

