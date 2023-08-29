Merkle, dentsu’s technology-enabled, data-driven customer experience management (CXM) company, announces the launch of Merkle GenCX, an offering that uses the power of generative AI to deliver impactful customer experiences.

Initially developed on dentsu’s enterprise-grade Azure OpenAI architecture, and within the safety of a private development environment, the new solution applies artificial intelligence on vast amounts of brands’ first-party data to drive connected customer experiences by better understanding customer interactions, behaviours, sentiment, and engagements.

“GenCX fully embraces the potential of AI and Gen AI to enable brands in offering personalised customer experiences at scale. By leveraging the power of Gen AI models trained on its existing data, we have developed proprietary Large Knowledge Models. These models draw insights from their own data, with learnings extracted from the US population, empowering brands to seek guidance for efficiently designing, thereby enabling fast and reliable customer experiences,” Navin Dhananjaya, chief solutions officer, Merkle, said.

With the growth of data and the rising demand for personalised experiences, brands are faced with the challenge of leveraging its first-party data. Merkle’s GenCX solution builds large knowledge models (LKMs) and leverages the power of large language models (LLMs) on its clients’ proprietary data assets to drive insights, audiences, creative, and campaign recommendations through an intuitive chat-based interface.

“As AI continues to explode, brands have a massive opportunity to use the technology to inform and create relevant, personal experiences at scale, leveraging first-party data. Merkle GenCX makes it possible for clients to speak to their customers on a human level and gain a distinct competitive advantage,” said Shirli Zelcer, global head of analytics and data platforms, Merkle.

Generative AI LKMs can be trained on amounts of performance data, synthesising the relationships among all the variables to enable marketers to draw insights from data. And by informing every customer interaction with AI-driven insights and decisioning, brands can build more meaningful experiences for its customers. Merkle GenCX uses the capability to build data-based audiences and segmentation in minutes and glean business intelligence from natural language, all in real time.

