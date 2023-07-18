Mentos and Fanta collaborates to create Mentos Fanta chewy candy

Mentos has collaborated with Fanta to launch its new product Mentos Fanta chewy candy.

As per the company, the brand has launched a limited-edition single and multipack offering following the success of Mentos Fanta flavor globally.

Speaking on the new launch, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India said,“The collaboration between Mentos and Fanta represents a strategic partnership aimed at expanding our business in India. By combining the taste of Fanta orange with Mentos, we are offering a refreshing summer treat that is sure to resonate with Indian consumers. This limited-edition product has already received global recognition, and we are receiving positive response from our customers in India.”

Mentos Fanta Orange flavor is available in various pack formats to target different consumer occasions.

“We are happy to announce the collaboration between Mentos and Fanta, bringing the unique and delectable Mentos Fanta product in India. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing fresh, innovative experiences, infused with a touch of refreshment and fun, to our consumers. The taste of Fanta orange is relished by consumers across markets, we have observed that along with Mentos it has become a refreshing summer treat for our consumers in India as well,” Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavors, India and Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company said.

