scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Mentos and Fanta collaborates to create Mentos Fanta chewy candy

The brand has launched a limited-edition single and multipack offering following the success of Mentos Fanta flavor globally

Written by Yukta Raj
Mentos Fanta Orange flavor is available in various pack formats to target different consumer occasions
Mentos Fanta Orange flavor is available in various pack formats to target different consumer occasions

Mentos has collaborated with Fanta to launch its new product Mentos Fanta chewy candy.

As per the company, the brand has launched a limited-edition single and multipack offering following the success of Mentos Fanta flavor globally.

Speaking on the new launch, Rajesh Ramakrishnan, managing director, Perfetti Van Melle India said,“The collaboration between Mentos and Fanta represents a strategic partnership aimed at expanding our business in India. By combining the taste of Fanta orange with Mentos, we are offering a refreshing summer treat that is sure to resonate with Indian consumers. This limited-edition product has already received global recognition, and we are receiving positive response from our customers in India.”

Also Read

Mentos Fanta Orange flavor is available in various pack formats to target different consumer occasions.

Also Read

“We are happy to announce the collaboration between Mentos and Fanta, bringing the unique and delectable Mentos Fanta product in India. This partnership aligns with our goal of providing fresh, innovative experiences, infused with a touch of refreshment and fun, to our consumers. The taste of Fanta orange is relished by consumers across markets, we have observed that along with Mentos it has become a refreshing summer treat for our consumers in India as well,” Tish Condeno, senior category director, sparkling flavors, India and Southwest Asia, The Coca-Cola Company said.

Follow us on TwitterInstagramLinkedIn, Facebook

More Stories on
Marketing

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 18-07-2023 at 14:30 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS