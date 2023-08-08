Mensa Brands’ Priyaasi ropes in Dia Mirza as brand ambassador

Priyaasi, a d2c jewellery brand, has launched its latest collection called ‘Elegance, Allure, & YOU!’. As per the company, the new launch showcases a blend of premium wedding and American diamond jewellery, curated to capture the essence of Indian traditions and the West.

Additionally, the brand has also roped in actor Dia Mirza as brand ambassador, who is returning as the face of Priyaasi for the second time.

Talking about the latest collection, Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, said, “The accessories market is experiencing rapid growth online and in the coming years, we expect the demand to fuel further owing to favourable demographic trends. Since our partnership with Priyaasi, the brand has flourished. The collaboration with Dia Mirza coupled with Mensa’s commitment to consumer research, product quality and data-led marketing strategies, I feel certain that we can continue accelerating the brand and serve millions of happy consumers, both in India and abroad.”

The brand is also offering curated gift boxes consisting of bags, perfumes, and more, for everyday look. The new collection starts with Rs 1,000 and can be found on Priyaasi’s website and Myntra.

“I am happy to be a part of Priyaasi’s ‘Elegance, Allure, & YOU!’ collection. This collection has something for everyone. The collection combines the richness of Indian traditions and the allure of American diamond jewellery. It reflects the brand’s dedication to providing captivating products that appeal to a wide audience, and I am honoured to be working with Priyaasi for the second time,” Dia Mirza added.

The alignment for the upcoming Rakhi festival with the launch of the collection provides the opportunity for customers to choose gifts and adornments that embody the spirit of love and celebration.

Furthermore, the brand has ventured into the offline segment through collaboration with Reliance for Azorte and Avantra stores, currently operating in Hyderabad, Bangalore, Mumbai, Gurugram, and Siliguri. Priyaasi has also spread its wings internationally with a recent launch on Amazon US.

