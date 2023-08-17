Mensa Brands’ Ishin, the contemporary ethnic wear brand, is launching its collection, ‘Rumi’. The newly launched collection showcases a fusion of traditional Indian elements with modern aesthetics, resonating with the tastes of the contemporary woman. Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar joins as the brand ambassador for Ishin.

“With Ishin’s commitment to delivering high-quality clothing that celebrates the essence of the modern Indian woman, we have witnessed remarkable progress. Now, as we welcome Bhumi Pednekar as the brand ambassador, we are confident that her charisma will add a touch of allure to Ishin’s captivating collection,” Ananth Narayanan, founder and CEO, Mensa Brands, said.

Founded in 2012 as a saree business, Ishin recognised the need for high-quality, affordable Indian ethnic wear that resonated with the fashion dynamism of today’s Indian women. The brand has grown, catering to the wardrobe needs of women across the country. After being acquired in 2019 by Mensa Brands, Ishin expanded its presence across major platforms like Myntra, Ajio, Amazon, Flipkart, Tata Cliq, and Nykaa, offering a complete wardrobe solution in the Indo-western space.

“Every outfit I wear is a celebration of my individuality and makes me who I am. Ishin brings out the true essence of me – a fusion of Indian traditions and modern chic. This collection is a reflection of the contemporary Indian woman’s spirit, combining elegance and grace with a touch of playful experimentation,” actor Bhumi Pednekar, said.

Enhancing the shopping experience, the brand is merging online and offline realms for easy access. Beyond borders, Ishin aims to introduce its signature fusion of Indian aesthetics and modern elegance to markets in the Middle East and America.

