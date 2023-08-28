Mediker launches campaign ‘Mediker On Juey Gone’

Mediker, an anti-lice treatment brand from Marico, launched its campaign ‘Mediker On Juey Gone!’

The campaign attempts to educate consumers, that a lice comb is not enough to remove lice effectively. The conventional lice comb only targets the big lice, leaving behind small lice that stick to the scalp, inadvertently allowing further growth of their eggs and eventually new baby lice.

“Mediker’s TVC encapsulates our commitment to providing effective solutions that address real-life challenges faced by our consumers. Powered by 100% natural actives of Coconut and Neem, Mediker promises to solve the persistent issue of lice by breaking the life cycle from within thereby bolstering children’s self-assurance and overall well-being, something that is very important to every parent,” Somasree Bose Awasthi, chief marketing officer, Marico Limited, said.

The concept behind the ad film originates from a common worry among mothers regarding lice affecting their children’s hair, especially during school, at exam time and generally across Indian households, in hot and humid weather conditions.

Lice infestation is a common problem for most households with young girls aged 6-15 years. According to a recent study conducted by IMRB, lice affect over 37% of urban households in the South and East regions and are an even bigger hair concern than dandruff.

The TVC will make its debut in Telugu and Bengali, catering specifically to the markets of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and West Bengal. Through the brand film, Mediker aims to raise awareness about the comprehensive approach to lice removal and establish itself as a reliable partner in every family’s hair care journey.

“In a functional problem solution category, the big creative challenge was to demonstrate the expertise of Mediker while keeping the story authentic and something the mothers can instantly relate to, but with a smile,” Deepa Geethakrishnan, founder, MYO, said.

