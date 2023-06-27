MediBuddy launches brand campaign featuring Amitabh Bachchan

MediBuddy has unveiled its latest brand campaign featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan with the vision to make high-quality healthcare accessible to all. The campaign focuses on creating a healthier India by launching a series of targeted brand films.

Additionally, the company aims to change the behaviour of overlooking medical advice by making users realise that an online video consultation with an expert doctor can be availed from the convenience of their home.

Speaking about the campaign, Satish Kannan, co-founder and CEO of MediBuddy, said, “We invest in technology to bridge the urban and rural healthcare divide. Our platform will provide the convenience of consulting a doctor on video in 10 minutes. This will help them make informed decisions, leading to a healthier community.”

This brand campaign has been created by the internal team in collaboration with ITW Playworx, produced by Ten Films and directed by Shwetabh Verma.

“The new brand campaign is based on the fact that people usually make arbitrary decisions or procrastinate in seeking expert medical attention. It aims to create a top-of-mind recall for choosing online video doctor consultation actively challenging the accepted status quo. It emphasises that accessing expert medical consultation can be as convenient as everyday online activities like banking, shopping, and food delivery,” Saibal Biswas, head of marketing, partnerships and PR, MediBuddy, added.

Moreover, the new brand campaign comprises 27 ads, which include five main ad films featuring Amitabh Bachchan.

