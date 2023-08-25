McDonald’s unveils its TVC for recently launched The Kartik Aaryan Meal

McDonald’s India- North and East, has launched a television commercial featuring its brand ambassador Kartik Aaryan revealing The Kartik Aaryan Meal. The TVC takes the fans on a laughter-filled roller coaster with his signature monologue style in a unique McDonald’s way.

Talking about the TVC, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “This campaign is all about knowing a little better the ones we love and celebrating the feel-good delicious moments and shared laughter at McDonald’s. We are proud to unveil and bring Kartik’s favourite go-to McDonald’s meal to our customers and fans and provide a limited -time-opportunity to our customers to eat as their favourite celebrity and youth icon.”

The campaign is conceptualised by DDB Mudra and produced by K Films LLP.

The TVC opens in a McDonald’s restaurant, where Kartik Aaryan and his friend stand at the counter. Before Aaryan can respond, his friend asks about his order. He looks at him a little annoyed and begins to vent about how his friends always ask the most obvious things in every imaginable scenario.

“No matter who you are, everyone has a go-to McDonald’s order. This truth forms the basis of McDonald’s global platform called ‘Famous Orders’. The new Kartik Aaryan Meal aims to transform a visit to McDonald’s into an opportunity for people to connect with their hero, creating a one-of-a-kind cultural experience for youth tastemakers,” said Iraj Fraz, creative head, DDB Tribal, added.

The Kartik Aaryan Meal includes McAloo Tikki Burger, Cheesy Fries, Pizza McPuff with a regular beverage. To add to the fans’ delight, the 4-piece meal is served in a Kartik Aaryan-themed, QR-code enabled packaging.

