McDonald’s India (West and South) has announced its collaboration with Coca-Cola India to bring the global ‘Mixology’platform to India by launching new refreshing beverages – ‘Masala Pop X Coke’ and ‘Chilli Guava X Sprite’. The collaboration has brought together traditional Indian flavours intertwined with the classic essence of Coke and Sprite. The four new non-alcoholic beverages are curated to provide customers with an exciting fizzy experience of Coke and Sprite with a new twist, the company stated.

Speaking on the collaboration, Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (W&S) said, “We are excited to introduce the fizzy and flavourful Masala Pop and Chilli Guava under the new Mixology platform. We feel the Mixology range is a bold testament to the boundless potential of beverage innovation when traditional Indian flavours meet the world-renowned fizzy drinks of Coca-Cola. At McDonald’s India we are committed to menu innovation and delivering value to the customers. We believe these new offerings will enhance our customers’ dining experience with us.”

Additionally, born from a desire to mix, this beverage platform embodies millennials and Gen Z’s refreshing mix of styles, individualities, and identities, which gets reflected in the two newly launched flavours as well. Both Masala Pop and Chilli Guava variants are now available for order via the McDelivery app, with options for delivery, takeaway, and on-the-go, as well as for dine-in and Drive-Thru service at McDonald’s outlets across West and South India.

“We are delighted to bring the global Mixology Platform to India with the launch of Coca-Cola X Masala and Sprite X Chili Guava. We’re really excited about this innovation – great to see our beverages come to life in a new way with familiar flavours that cater to the Indian palette and consumers who want to mix things up! The launch is a testament to the longstanding relationship between Coca-Cola and McDonald’s and a joint commitment to creating new and refreshing experiences for our consumers,” Abhishek Gupta, chief customer officer, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia added.

