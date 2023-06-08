McDonald’s India signs NTR Jr as its brand ambassador

McDonald’s India (West and South) has signed NTR Jr as its brand ambassador for its signature McSpicy Fried Chicken range. The brand has also launched a TV commercial (TVC), #DontExplainJustShare featuring NTR Jr. The TVC has been conceptualised by DDB Mudra.

The brand has reimagined the offering of its marquee chicken range – McSpicy Fried Chicken by introducing the ‘McSpicy Chicken Sharers’ in first-time ever sharing buckets. The brand film highlights this proposition of ‘just sharing’ the McSpicy Chicken with everyone without any need for explanation.

This latest TVC features a surprise with the actor in a playful and whimsical setting. With a touch of magic and a cheeky remark, NTR captures the essence of the #DontExplainJustShare theme of the new offerings. In the TVC, he is seen tinkering with the moon to make sure his favorite McDonald’s store remains open so that he can keep devouring the McDonald’s McSpicy Chicken sharers with his friends.

Commenting on the appointment, Arvind R.P., chief marketing officer, McDonald’s India (West and South), said, “We are ecstatic to have NTR Jr join the McDonald’s India family as our brand ambassador. His incredible on-screen presence, charismatic personality, and relatability among the youth and families complement our vibrant brand and this new offering very well. We look forward to captivating our fans with our latest campaign that spotlights the joy of sharing our delicious McSpicy Fried Chicken with friends and family.”

“In NTR Jr we have an icon who has changed how the world sees Indian cinema. And with McSpicy Chicken Sharers we’ve changed the way the consumer looks at fried chicken. We wanted to make sure that NTR Jr’s inimitable style comes through in our communication,” Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer and executive director, DDB added.

