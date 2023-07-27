scorecardresearch
McDonald’s India – North and East and Coca-Cola collaborates to introduce mixology platform in India

Two new beverages namely Coca-Cola X Masala and Sprite X Chili Guava have been added to the McDonald’s menu across the North and East region

Written by BrandWagon Online
As per the company, the beverages platform brings a variety of flavours and experiences for the consumers
As per the company, the beverages platform brings a variety of flavours and experiences for the consumers

McDonald’s India – North and East has joined hands with Coca-Cola India to bring a mixology platform to India. As per the company, the beverages platform brings a variety of flavours and experiences for the consumers.

To start with, two new beverages namely Coca-Cola X Masala and Sprite X Chili Guava have been added to the McDonald’s menu across the North and East region. Additionally, the flavours have been curated, keeping in mind consumer preferences.

Talking about the launch, Rajeev Ranjan, managing director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “Our endeavour is to delight our customers through innovative menu offerings. Developed together with the Coca-Cola team, these refreshing beverages are crafted to offer the fusion and balance between Coca-Cola range of sparkling beverages, delicious spices and tantalisingly refreshing flavours.”

Coca-Cola X Masala is a mix of tamarind, rock salt and spices to tantalise the taste buds, whereas Sprite X Chili Guava includes the taste of guava, with a hint of spice.

“We are delighted to bring the global Mixology Platform to India with the launch of Coca-Cola X Masala and Sprite X Chili Guava. We’re really excited about this innovation – great to see our beverages come to life in a new way with familiar flavours that cater to the Indian palette and consumers who want to mix things up! The launch is a testament to the longstanding relationship between Coca-Cola and McDonald’s and a joint commitment to creating new and refreshing experiences for our consumers,” Abhishek Gupta, chief customer officer, Coca-Cola India and Southwest Asia, added.

First published on: 27-07-2023 at 11:29 IST

