McCain rolls out FeelLikeFryday campaign for its range of products

McCain Foods, India’s frozen food brand has launched its ‘Fryday Campaign’ for its range of products including its flagship Smiles, Fries and appetisers. The campaign builds on the insight that Fridays hold a special place in everyone’s hearts. It is the day when we can let go of the week’s hustle and bustle, gather with loved ones, and indulge in the joy of good food and great company. McCain believes that its products are synonymous with that cherished Friday feeling – a perfect blend of relaxation and celebration as we eagerly await the weekend’s arrival.

The campaign aims to convey to the consumers in a fun yet relatable way how McCain is a perfect accompaniment for making any ordinary day a FRYDAY. Whether it’s prepping your kid’s tiffin box, quality family time in the evenings or getting together with friends, a delectable spread of the McCain’s snacking range is the ideal partner for all these occasions. The first leg of the campaign focuses on the existing behaviour of mother’s preparing McCain Smiles as a special Friday tiffin, now encouraging them to make any day special for their kids by making it a FRYDAY with McCain.

Speaking on the campaign, Aditya Krishna, head of Marketing and Sales – Retail, McCain said, “McCain is known not just for its delicious snacking range, but also making family time and get-togethers more fun and pleasant. Through this campaign, we aim to build on this compelling resonance and how McCain’s products bring that same Friday feeling alive on weekends and every other day. We are hopeful that through this campaign, we can reach out to our consumers and transform their weekdays into ‘Frydays’ through our scrumptious range of snacks.”

The DVCs conceptualised by BBDO are being amplified through digital platforms, influencer collaborations, community marketing, UGC content and social media.

“#FeelsLikeFryday is in line with BBDO’s one of the seven principles of impactful brand communication – Create Small Acts. Our endeavour through every piece of communication is to ensure business results and we are certain this campaign will deliver on that while also winning consumers’ Heart Share!,” Nikhil Mahajan, chief growth officer and GM, BBDO India added.

