mCaffeine launches campaign “Up For Life” with actress Alia Bhatt

The campaign highlights the qualities of mCaffeine’s caffeine-based products, particularly their Coffee Body Wash

Written by BrandWagon Online
The campaign includes two brand films, one featuring Bhatt grooving in her own space, while the other showcases her fresh style of greeting
mCaffeine has announced the launch of its new campaign “Up For Life,” featuring actress Alia Bhatt.

Tarun Sharma, CEO and co-founder, mCaffeine, said, “In this campaign, with Alia, we are defining the after-effects of using mCaffeine’s Coffee Body Wash range. The experience that comes with the Caffeine rush is surreal. It pumps you up so much that it becomes difficult to handle! It helps you bring out your true inner self and gets you ready for life.”

As per the company, the campaign presents a series of ads aimed at highlighting the qualities of the brand’s caffeine-based products. It includes two brand films, one featuring Bhatt grooving in her own space, while the other showcases her fresh style of greeting, characterised by eccentric energy.

Speaking about mCaffeine’s body care range, Alia Bhatt said, “mCaffeine’s body care range boosts my energy and prepares me for the day ahead. The main reason behind this is the presence of Caffeine, their key ingredient, which not only revitalises my skin but also invigorates my senses.”

Additionally, the brand believes that Alia Bhatt truly embodies their brand persona and the ‘Up For Life’ theme. She is relatable to their consumers and admired for her vibrant, go-getter personality.

First published on: 07-06-2023 at 12:22 IST

