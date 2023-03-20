Max Protein ropes in Kartik Aaryan as its brand ambassador

Protein-snacking brand, Max Protein has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as their brand ambassador. Max Protein envisions to augment its brand image and build a stronger connection with its target audience with this collaboration.

As per the company, a campaign will soon be launched focusing on educating consumers about the importance of incorporating protein into one’s diet and promoting Max Protein’s protein-rich snacks as a healthy snacking option under the concept of ‘Protein Police’.

Commenting on the collaboration, Vijay Uttarwar, CEO at Naturell India Pvt Ltd said, “In the highly competitive snacking market, association with a popular celebrity like Kartik Aaryan will maximize the reach for the Max Protein brand. This will help the brand to stand out in the market and attract more customers. Our brand aims to cater to the younger generation who are looking for convenient and healthy snacking options. Thus, the credibility and trust factor of Kartik Aaryan will help to further cement Max Protein’s name in the market by reaching out to our key audience.”

In addition to the above, Max Protein also plans to launch limited edition products featuring Aaryan’s image to create buzz and drive sales. Max Protein also plans to innovate and introduce new protein-rich snacks that cater to the changing tastes and preferences of consumers, the company stated. The brand will continue to focus on developing products that are not only healthy and nutritious but also delicious and satisfying.

